Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Mrs. Herrera, a teacher at West Park School, talking to primary-grade students at the school, now part of South/West Park School, in November 1991, according to former student Lendy Gomez.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a group of students raising their arms in June 1997. What were they doing, and can any of the students be identified?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.