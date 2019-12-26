From the Archives
Press file photo

Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Ray Morelos and Dorothy Zanussi, both members of the Tracy City Council, in April 1986 presenting Youth Achievement Awards to Angela Berraza, representing Campfire Girls, and Kristin Thomsen, president of the New Jerusalem 4-H Club, representing local 4-H clubs.

Recognizing Morelos in the photo were Mariela Santiago and Matt Palomino.

This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a woman checking out a Tracy Trans bus in January 1985. Why was she looking at the oil dipstick in the bus’s engine?

From the Archives

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.