Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Ray Morelos and Dorothy Zanussi, both members of the Tracy City Council, in April 1986 presenting Youth Achievement Awards to Angela Berraza, representing Campfire Girls, and Kristin Thomsen, president of the New Jerusalem 4-H Club, representing local 4-H clubs.
Recognizing Morelos in the photo were Mariela Santiago and Matt Palomino.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a woman checking out a Tracy Trans bus in January 1985. Why was she looking at the oil dipstick in the bus’s engine?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.