Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a retail clerk showing off Tracy 95376 sweatshirts. No one identified either the clerk or the store.
Today’s mystery photo shows two fourth graders in a local school checking out a covered item. Who were the students, what school did they attend and what was the object under the cover?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.