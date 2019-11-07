From the Archives
Press file photo

Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a retail clerk showing off Tracy 95376 sweatshirts. No one identified either the clerk or the store.

Today’s mystery photo shows two fourth graders in a local school checking out a covered item. Who were the students, what school did they attend and what was the object under the cover?

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

