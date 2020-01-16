About 75 people attended a Puppy Palooza event hosted by Animal Rescue of Tracy on Sunday afternoon at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road.
The event was a reunion for 17 dogs from a single litter born in December 2018. Many were sick and had fleas and intestinal parasites when they were handed over to the nonprofit rescue group, which spent more than $5,500 on their care.
This weekend, the people who helped look after them, provided foster homes and ultimately adopted them came together to celebrate the happy ending to their story with birthday cake, games and entertainment.
