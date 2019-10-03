Kimball High seniors Garrett Bacchetti and Chloe Ramos were crowned homecoming king and queen to cap off a rally Wednesday night at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The rally featured skits by the four classes and performances by school clubs and cheer and dance teams, all centered on the theme “Nightmare on Jaguar Run.”
Homecoming festivities continue with a carnival that’s open to the community from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the campus off Lammers Road south of 11th Street.
The Jaguars’ homecoming will come to a close as their football teams face the Weston Ranch Cougars at Don Nicholson Stadium, with JV kickoff at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.