Five queen candidates will share center stage at Saturday’s “16 de Septiembre” Cultural Celebration.
The annual salute to Mexican independence, sponsored by the South Side Community Organization, will be centered in Lincoln Park with food, games, car show, music and raffle prizes.
Fiesta events will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade that will form at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. Parade marchers, floats and decorated cars will head north on Central Avenue and Holly Drive to the park at Holly Drive and Eaton Avenue.
Activities at the park will begin at 11 a.m. and continue to 6 p.m. Customized “low-rider” cars in the parade will be lined up near the stage for the first time this year, according to Ray Morelos, celebration chairman.
After an hour of music by Tamborazo Banda K-Libre, the national anthems of the U.S. and Mexico will be played at noon, followed by the traditional “Grito,” the call to action that launched the Mexican independence movement on Sept. 16, 1822.
The five queen candidates will then be introduced and crowned. Only the title of Mini Miss Latina is being contested; the two candidates are Isabella Morelos, 5, and Thalia Sigala, 7.
Other crowns will go to Marissa Ramirez, 15, as 16th of September queen; Stephanie Valle, 10, as Little Miss Latina; and Elizabeth Valle, 12, as Junior Miss Princess.
Afternoon activities will include music by Mariachi La Union and Central Latino All-Star Band.
At 3 p.m., community talent will be featured along with a piñata event in the kids’ zone.
Refreshments will include a variety of Mexican fare and beer and soft drinks.
For information: Ray Morelos, 607-5415.
