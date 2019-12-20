Salvaged bikes get second life as Christmas gifts

Several students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy will get new rides this Christmas — 25 bicycles refurbished by inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution.
A batch of 16 newly painted bikes arrived at the Richard O. Hastie Clubhouse on Friday, delivered by prison warden Robert Burton and some of the prison’s correctional staff.
Yauna Throne, an executive assistant at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, thanked them for giving the bikes to club members.
“Sometimes these are the only gifts they’ll be getting, so we really try to make it special for them,” Throne said. “Our directors are the ones that really know their kids. They’ve been with them for months and they know what’s going on in their families and they make sure it goes to the kids that really deserve them or need them the most.”
Martina Virrey is the community partnership manager at the prison east of Tracy, and she said DVI has donated bikes to the local Boys & Girls Clubs for more than seven years, giving at least 20 each year.
“This does tie our missions together. We keep the public safe but also try to break the cycle of crime and victimization, which is what the Boys & Girls Club does,” Virrey said. “So putting our missions together, putting our resources together to accomplish a common goal is really important.”
It’s also good for the inmates who are enrolled in an auto body repair vocational program, she said.
“It gives them an outlet, it gives them a skill set, they get to practice on the paint, so maybe somebody who is just learning the paint booth gets to do something small like this,” she said. “It’s part of rehabilitation in the sense that they actually get to give something back to the community, and many of them were either a product of the Boys & Girls Clubs or their children are currently in the Boys & Girls Clubs and so they know the bikes are really going to go to someone who needs them.”
The bicycle donations came about because the auto body repair program at the prison would sometimes have a delay in getting cars or trucks for the prisoners to work on.
To fill the gaps, the prison started going to the Lovelace Materials Recovery and Transfer Station in Manteca to get discarded bicycles for the inmates to repair. The staff at the recycling center sorts through the bikes that people throw away and gives the prison those with the best chance to be fixed.
“They have all types of different bicycles,” Virrey said. “They’ll get the ones that look like they are salvageable — maybe the handlebars are messed up or the seat is torn or the wheel is flat, but the body is good — they’ll set them aside and call us when they have a big batch.”
The 40 inmates in the auto body repair program spent about a month working on the 25 bicycles they gave to the club. They made minor repairs — replacing broken parts, seats, handgrips, chains and the like — and repainted the bicycles. Money to buy parts and paint came from donations from community organizations.
The Tracy Elks Lodge and the Tracy Breakfast Lions helped buy a new lock and helmet to go along with each bicycle.
The refurbished bikes go exclusively to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy.
“We do a lot for the club because we know they have such a large reach in the Tracy community,” Virrey said. “This is one thing we thought they would benefit from.”
Throne said the directors of the seven club sites in Tracy would choose members to get the bikes based on factors including their families’ economic situation and their behavior at the club.
“Kids that are doing well academically, they’re improving their grades, or they’re just doing phenomenal things to help their fellow club members and staff,” Throne said. “There’s lots of reasons the kids are going to be awarded these bikes and they are all very meaningful and they are going to have a huge impact.”
