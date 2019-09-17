Many Tracy residents celebrated Mexican Independence Day with a “16 de Septiembre” Cultural Celebration and parade sponsored by the South Side Community Organization on Saturday at Lincoln Park.
The parade began at Sixth Street and followed Central Avenue and Holly Drive to the park at East Eaton Avenue. Lowriders and classic cars joined queen candidates, floats, and riders on horseback making their way along the parade route.
The celebration continued at the park with food, games, a car show, music and raffle prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.