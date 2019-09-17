Many Tracy residents celebrated Mexican Independence Day with a “16 de Septiembre” Cultural Celebration and parade sponsored by the South Side Community Organization on Saturday at Lincoln Park.

The parade began at Sixth Street and followed Central Avenue and Holly Drive to the park at East Eaton Avenue. Lowriders and classic cars joined queen candidates, floats, and riders on horseback making their way along the parade route.

The celebration continued at the park with food, games, a car show, music and raffle prizes.

Mexican Independence Day parade

Horses keep time with the music on Central Avenue.

Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.

