Aspiring young filmmakers will have a chance to see their work on the big screen as the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts hosts the Grand Foundation Student Film Festival on Saturday.
The daylong festival features 22 short films created by high school and college students. They range from 1 to 15 minutes long, and they fit into — and sometimes overlap — genres including documentary, indie, narrative, comedy, political/cause, experimental, and public service announcement
Cynthia Souza, a member of the Grand Foundation board and the film festival chairperson, was impressed with the efforts of the filmmakers, who are in high school or college.
“It takes some guts and some bravery to put something together that comes from inside of yourself and then put it out there in front of the public. That’s why I think they are really excellent in that respect,” Souza said. “And this is what I love about the festival. Some of these high school kids or even college kids have never had any experience putting a film together. In many cases, it’s their first film festival and their first time having their film live screened.”
Entries were accepted online beginning in June from students in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. Local entries in the festival came from students at Delta Charter, Kimball and Mountain House high schools and San Joaquin Delta College, some of which were made as class projects and others as extracurricular films.
“Every year is different. We never know who really is going to submit, where they are coming from or what the topics are,” Souza said. “Every year, we’ve been trying to build better partnerships and relationships with schools and doing more communication with them.”
All together, nearly three hours of films will be screened at the Grand on Saturday.
“I think there are some really good films in there. What impresses me is the thought and the creativity that the filmmakers are using in putting their concepts and story ideas together, whether they are experimental or whether they are documentary,” Souza said. “We have some kinds of blends of genres — we have a ‘mockumentary,’ and then we have like a rom-com. There are blurred lines between the genres because all of them are indie because they are not produced by a major studio and they are all low budget.”
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a round of movie screenings.
New this year is an intro clip project category intended for students who didn’t have a complete short film to submit for the festival. They were invited to enter a film of less than a minute explaining what a particular genre means. The intro clips will be shown between the longer short films.
The film festival also includes two presentations by professional filmmakers.
Cyndy Green, a videojournalist with more than 40 years of experience, will present a low-cost filmmaking workshop and give demonstrations of budget equipment at 11:35 a.m.
“She thinks that people are turned off on filmmaking because it’s so expensive,” Souza said. “She wants people to know, and young people coming up to know, you can make films with your phone using ad hoc or jimmy-rigged things put together for light or sound to improve things in a cost-effective way.”
The festival will break for lunch, and concessions will be available for those who prefer to stay at the theater. A bonus 23rd film, the foreign language film “Midnight Mirror,” will be shown during the break.
After lunch, educator Paul Bestolarides will give a presentation on independent filmmaking. Bestolarides, who is himself an independent filmmaker, teaches fundamentals of video production at Delta College.
Grading the films at the festival are jurors Matthew Marconi, Sean Totanes, John Uribe and Richard Valencia. Marconi is a writer and director who teaches English and film at Delta College. Totanes is an art director, graphic designer and storyboard designer. Valencia is a director, producer and screenwriter. Uribe is a screenwriter, director and cinematographer specializing in commercial filmmaking.
A panel discussion with three of the four jurors and a question and answer period are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The film festival will come to a close with an awards reception where nearly $6,000 in scholarships will be given.
Those who attend the film festival will be given a ballot to vote for their favorite film screened. The winner of the audience-choice award will be announced at the reception.
“One of the import things about the festival is that it’s kind of a unique creative niche that kind of ties in some of the history of the Grand Theatre having been a movie theater in the past,” Souza said. “Film is an area that hits home with these young kids at these ages. It’s a career path, and there’s not a lot of opportunities for the younger filmmakers to have their works screened and juried without having to compete with more experienced filmmakers in our area.”
The Grand Foundation has sponsored the annual festival since 2017. The foundation supports arts education and programming in the Tracy area and provides financial support to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
General admission tickets to the festival are $15 at the Grand Theatre box office, 715 Central Ave., or www.atthegrand.org. Students and seniors will be admitted free with ID.
