School carpentry club rebuilds unsafe porch

This week’s contributor is Cindy Gustafson, president of Tracy Seniors Association.

Tracy Seniors Association is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that helps install safety equipment and complete one-time safety projects in and around the homes of low-income senior citizens so they can remain safely in their homes and age in place with dignity.

To learn more, email tracyseniorsassociation@gmail.com, call 815-1101 or go to www.tracyseniorsassn.com.