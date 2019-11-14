Scouts from the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California Tracy Service Unit collected nearly 1,000 pounds of nonperishable food from Tracy residents Saturday morning. The donations, as part of the annual Scouting for Food drive, are destined for holiday boxes of food for the needy.
Girl Scouts collected food in several local neighborhoods last weekend, and Boy Scouts will fan out across other parts of Tracy and Mountain House this Saturday to collect more canned and dry food.
The nonperishables will help fill nearly 600 Thanksgiving boxes and 250 Christmas boxes to be distributed to people who are clients of Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
In addition to contributing to Scouting for Food, people can take donations directly to Interfaith, 311 W. Grant Line Road, between 10 a.m.-2p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. More information is online at tracyinterfaith.org.
