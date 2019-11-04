Local seniors can sit down to a turkey dinner with all the trimmings with their friends at the 24th annual Tracy Sunrise Rotary Senior Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The Lolly Hansen Senior Center is taking dinner reservations for the meal, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Portuguese Hall, 400 W. Ninth St. Adults 50 and older can call 831-6240 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reserve their seats. Those who can’t get around easily can arrange to have a meal delivered to their home.
More than 10,000 plates have been served in the past 23 years of the event, through contributions from local businesses, members of the community and the senior center.
For this year’s dinner, organizers are accepting turkey donations Nov. 20-22.
Frozen turkeys can be dropped off at the Lolly Hansen Senior Center, 375 E. Ninth St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 20 or at the Portuguese Hall between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
Fresh turkeys can be taken to the Portuguese Hall between 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 22.
People who would like to donate multiple turkeys can make arrangements with Stephanie Prioste by calling 607-0874.
Individuals or organizations wanting to volunteer at the dinner can reach out to Cindy Gustafson at 815-1101 or cindygustafson5@gmail.com.
