The organization Sikhs of Tracy will host a free continental breakfast for seniors and other members of the community next Friday as they join in the Thanksgiving season.
The breakfast will be from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Tracy Community Center, 950 East St.
Rajdeep Singh, a member of Sikhs of Tracy, said the group decided to plan the meal as a way to celebrate Thanksgiving with the local community.
“It’s a way to say thank you to our seniors,” Singh said. “It’s so close to the senior center, so we expect the seniors to say hello and get some coffee and some fruit and get their day started with a nice gesture from the Sikh community.”
November is California’s Sikh American Awareness and Appreciation Month. Local Sikhs are also celebrating the 550th anniversary of the founding of their faith by Guru Nanak in 1469.
The continental breakfast fare will include bagels, doughnuts, samosas, yogurt, fruit, coffee and juice.
Although the breakfast at the community center is intended for seniors, there are no age restrictions.
“The purpose of all this is to unite all communities — not just Sikh communities doing it,” Singh said. “Everyone is welcome. We would like everyone to come there, and we’re doing it as the Tracy community.”
People who plan to attend are asked but not required to RSVP so organizers can arrange for enough supplies. For information: sikhsoftracy@gmail.com or 229-2618.
