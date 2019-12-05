On Saturday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy on West Lowell Avenue hosted a winter clothing giveaway sponsored by local Sikh families.
People of all ages lined up down the block to claim their free jackets, beanies and gloves. They went inside in groups of 10 to pick out new gear.
“Look at this, these kids are what it is about,” said Mike Sandhu, one of the sponsors. “I don’t want any kids to have to go through the winter cold.”
The annual event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Similar giveaways take place in Stockton, Manteca and other area cities. All together, the effort costs upward of $75,000 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.