Dozens of people, both adults and children, joined in a global silent walk in opposition to human trafficking and slavery Saturday morning.
The A21 Walk For Freedom was organized in Tracy by Tara Vasquez. She and the other participants dressed in black and gathered at Tracy City Hall, where she spoke briefly. From there, they walked in single file to Tracy Boulevard and back without a word, carrying signs and handing out flyers to whoever wanted one. Crossing guards in orange vests helped them cross intersections on their path.
The local walk was part of an international protest that had registered teams scheduled to begin walking every five minutes throughout the day. Last year’s silent walk included 475 groups in 50 countries. More information is available at www.a21.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.