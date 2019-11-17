Volunteers at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church packed more than 200 shoe boxes with gifts destined for children around the world Wednesday night.
Operation Christmas Child, an annual project of the evangelical Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse, sends boxes filled with gifts of small toys, hygiene items, dolls, books and school supplies to destinations overseas.
The boxes packed Wednesday were taken to the Bella Vista Christian Academy office at St. Paul’s, 1635 Chester Drive, which will serve as an Operation Christmas Child collection site for a week starting Monday.
Anyone in the community who wants to participate can pick up a box to fill and then drop off the finished box at the Bella Vista office during the following hours:
- Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
- Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Nov 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Nov. 25, 8 a.m.-noon
Guidelines for packing Operation Christmas Child gifts, including suggestions for different age groups, are online at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.
