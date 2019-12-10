Officers from Tracy Police Department and the local California Highway Patrol office took a group of 27 children toy shopping Saturday morning at Walmart.
For the annual Shop with a Cop program, now in its 13th year, teachers nominated two students between kindergarten and third grade from each school in the Tracy Unified and Jefferson school districts. All but one of the nominees took part in Saturday’s event, shopping for toys or gifts with officers and visiting with Santa.
The off-duty officers had a $100 gift card funded by a Walmart grant to pay for each child’s purchases. After their shopping trip, the children were treated to breakfast at the McDonald’s inside the store.
