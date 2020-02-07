A Tracy High School senior had the highest individual score at San Joaquin County’s 39th annual Academic Decathlon.
Kevin Truong, this year’s top scoring decathlete, brought home $1,500 in scholarships along with seven medals. He placed second overall last year.
The Tracy High team placed third overall in Division 1 and came in second in the Super Quiz, a live quiz event that caps the two-weekend competition.
This year’s theme, “In Sickness and In Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness,” was reflected in each of the decathlon’s 10 events: an essay, an interview, prepared and impromptu speeches, and multiple-choice tests in art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science, and social science.
In all, 268 students from 13 high schools participated in the competition. Each school could enter a single nine-person team in Division I, made up of three students in each of three GPA ranges: varsity, up to 2.99; scholastic, 3.0-3.74; and honors, 3.75 and up.
Millennium High School had two of the top scorers in the varsity category. Guadalupe Gomez Sanchez, a Millennium senior, had the highest score and received a $500 scholarship, and senior Aiden Dowell was third and took home $100.
Additional teams competed in Division 2, and some students competed individually as alternates.
Jacqueline Prawira from Mountain House High School was the top-scoring alternate. She also won three medals.
The Division 1 team winner was Middle College High School, which will represent the county at the state competition next month in Sacramento.
Division 1
Tracy High School
Honors
Kevin Truong—Top scoring Division 1 decathlete. First, top overall score in Division 1 honors. First, art. First, language/literature. Second, math. First, music. First, science. Second (tie), social science. Second, speech.
Alisonn Remollino—First, essay.
Scholastic
Faith Remollino—Second, essay. Second, speech.
Prince Javier—Third (tie), interview.
Varsity
Jewel Rodriguez-Ellsworth—Second, interview.
Pranav Jayakumar—Third, language/literature. First, music. Third (tie), science. First, speech.
Fernando Torres—Third (tie), music,
Millennium High School
Varsity
Guadalupe Gomez Sanchez— First, top overall score in Division 1 varsity. First, art. Second, essay. Second, math. Second, science. First, social science.
Aiden Dowell— Third, top overall score in Division 1 honors. First, essay.
Kimball High School
Honors
Kayla Andrews—First, interview. First, speech.
Scholastic
Kian Zululeta—Third, math.
West High School
Honors
Hadeel Abdul—Third, math.
Varsity
Gurjot Singh—First (tie), math.
Division 2
Millennium High School
Honors
Adriel Alvis—First, interview.
Alondra Camarena—Third, interview. First, science. Third, speech.
Scholastic
Jonathan Gomez—First, social science. Second, speech.
Varsity
Valeria Fernandez—Third, speech.
Mateo Ruiz—Second, music.
Anthony Souza—Third, economics. First, interview. Third (tie), music. First, speech.
Division A (Alternates)
Mountain House High School
Jacqueline Prawira—Top scoring alternate. Second, art. Third (tie), language/literature. Second, science
Erin Su—Second, essay. Third, music.
Isaac Anchanattu—Second (tie), math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.