Hundreds of people sampled wines from around the region and meandered through local businesses at the 31st annual Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll on Saturday evening.
Live bands and food trucks were on hand as 25 merchants on 10th Street and Central Avenue poured wine during the three-hour event sponsored by the Tracy City Center Association.
Nearly 1,100 wine glasses were sold, and about 1,300 people are estimated to have attended.
The last Downtown Tracy Artwalk of the season was held in conjunction with the Wine Stroll, featuring local visual and performing artists showcasing their talents. Fused glass, photography, stained glass, pottery, paintings, drawing and more were on display in and around the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, which has organized artwalks each summer since 2015.
