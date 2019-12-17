Tracy African American Association threw its inaugural Black & Silver Holiday Ball Dinner and Dance on Dec. 7 at the Tracy Elks Lodge.
President Yolande Knight (from left) opened the ceremony with her executive board: Vice President Gwen White, Treasurer Gary Cooper, Education Chair Olinga Yarber-Alexander and Activity Chair Mishelle Neverson.
The mission of TAAA, founded in 1994, is to create a cooperative environment that unites people of all ages and backgrounds while promoting educational, cultural and social programs and activities that foster awareness, diversity and cooperation in the Tracy community.
All proceeds from the formal dinner-dance will go toward the Wayne Nelson Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Tracy and Lammersville school districts. As of this year, TAAA has given $128,000 to graduates.
Neverson announced the winners of the association’s inaugural awards. Sponsor of the Year was presented to Tracy Delta Disposal’s Mike Zepetto; Educator of the Year to Superintendent Brian Stephens of Tracy Unified School District; and Merchant of the Year to Jason Rucker, managing owner-chef of M&J Bistro.
Dignitaries in attendance included NAACP Stockton Branch President Bobby Bivens and his executive board, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority President Teka Sims and other members, Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman and her district representative Zenet Negron, county Supervisor Kathy Miller, and City Councilwomen Rhodesia Ransom and Nancy Young.
Association members, sponsors and guests danced to the music of Dave Tillman, had photos taken by Nylah’s Photography and enjoyed their sit-down dinner from Nati Catering. All are looking forward to the 2020 celebration.
“As President of Tracy African American Association I continue to push to increase our organization’s footprint on the community in which we all live and love,” Knight wrote.
In January, TAAA will collaborate with the Black Student Unions at local high schools on the annual MLK Breakfast, where it will present its MLK Image Award, and in February, the association will partner with Tracy Unified School District on its Black History Month celebrations.
