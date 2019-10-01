Cultures around the world were celebrated at the inaugural One World Cultural Festival on Saturday at Lincoln Park.
Organized by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, the daylong community event featured informational booths on the cultural heritage of Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, the Middle East and several countries from Africa, some with displays and hands-on activities.
A community stage hosted musical and dance performances along with main stage band entertainment.
A farm-to-table fundraiser Friday at Tracy City Hall led into Saturday’s festival. The four-course One World One Table dinner was sponsored by the United Way of San Joaquin County in partnership with the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.