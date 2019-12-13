Tracy Chamber of Commerce names community award winners

Karnail “Mike” Sandhu, a local almond farmer and philanthropist, and Jeanette Pombo Marcucci, a lifelong Tracy resident and board member of the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, are Tracy’s Male and Female Citizens of the Year.
Their names were revealed at a press conference Tuesday to announce the winners of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Community Recognition Awards, including the Tracy Press as Business of the Year.
Chamber CEO Tamara Spade and Robin Lopez, chair of the board of directors, introduced the winners, who will be honored at the chamber’s annual gala Jan. 24 at the Tracy Community Center.
This year’s gala theme is “Once Upon a Time in Tracy.”
Mike Sandhu, Male Citizen of the Year
Sandhu, 54, immigrated to the United States with his father and a brother in 1984 and moved to Tracy from Fremont in 1998.
He now owns more than 55,000 acres of farmland. He formed Crown Nut Co. in 2011 to process almonds and walnuts and this year alone planted about 800,000 almond trees.
Sandhu Bros. Farms sets aside 10% of its profits for charitable causes, and Sandhu has a long history of charitable donations, including more than $150,000 to buy winter clothing for an annual coat giveaway for those in need.
“I try to do everything possible I can do,” he said. “If I feel something is the right thing to do, I just do it.”
He said he was glad to see the other winners recognized for their efforts in the community.
“What I look at is there is 95% good people in the world. They all want peaceful living, they all want to help out and try to do what is right,” he said. “You just always try to do your best.”
Sandhu, who describes himself as a devout Sikh, said he was humbled by the award.
“I am thankful for the chamber to do this,” he said. “I know there are a lot more deserving people than me, I just do my part.”
Jeanette Pombo Marcucci, Female Citizen of the Year
Marcucci, 62, was born and raised in Tracy and graduated from St. Mary’s College with a business degree. She has been with Pombo Real Estate since 1989 and is now the owner of the company.
She said she was overwhelmed and surprised by the award.
“I’m appreciative of the recognition and very honored to be sitting here with all these wonderful people,” she said.
She has served on the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter board for 13 years, including 10 years as vice president, and she has been chairperson for their annual Evening of Sharing fundraiser since 2006.
“We have a great community that are so generous and loving and caring,” Marcucci said. “We’re very, very lucky. We have a supportive community, generous, so it is very easy to put on a fundraiser because there is just an incredible amount of support in this community.”
She is married to Rick Marcucci and has four children and five grandchildren. She is also a member of the Grand Foundation and helped sponsor the renovation of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Tracy Press, Business of the Year
The Tracy Press has served Tracy since 1898. For 69 years, the newspaper was owned and operated by the Matthews family of Tracy. In 2012, the paper was purchased by Tank Town Media LLC, owned by Will Fleet and Ralph Alldredge.
The Tracy Press has a long history of community involvement and contribution to charitable causes.
Fleet, the publisher, serves on the Tracy Chamber board and has served on the boards of the Tracy Hospital Foundation, Tracy City Center Association and Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy. Fleet also served as president of the California Newspaper Publishers Association and was named the California Press Association’s Newspaper Executive of the Year in 2013
Publisher Emeritus Sam Matthews has been active with the newspaper since 1957 and remains a key contributor to the organization.
Advertising director Lisa Cracraft has been with the Tracy Press for 19 years, including seven years in her current role. Vanessa Alfaro joined the newspaper staff 17 years ago and is now an account executive handling retail and legal advertising.
Glenn Moore has taken pictures and reported for the Tracy Press since 1997. Bob Brownne has covered local government, business and sports for the Tracy Press since 1998. Melanie Smith, now managing editor, was hired as a copy editor and layout designer in 2005.
Maggie Jauregui, who marked her 50-year anniversary with the Tracy Press this spring, started as a part-time typist before moving into composition and graphics. Graphic designer Ingrid Canton joined her in 2018.
Jennifer Pool has been with the newspaper as administrative assistant since May.
Hardial Mann, Ambassador of the Year
Hardial Mann has been an ambassador of the chamber for two years, helping promote local businesses through chamber membership and networking events.
He is employed as a financial adviser with AAA in Tracy.
Mann has substantial corporate experience, having worked with large and small companies including AT&T, Rockwell, Nortel and a start-up tech company.
Terry Donaldson, From the Heart
Terry Donaldson has been Sparkles the clown for 22 years and marked her 5,000th event as a professional entertainer in March.
She has presented literacy programs at elementary schools and libraries and has participated in mock interviews at local high schools. She also mentors and counsels young people with eating disorders.
Donaldson has helped with theatrical productions put on by Tracy Performing Arts Foundation and other community theater groups, Tracy and Kimball high schools, San Joaquin Delta College, Poet-Christian School, Monte Vista Middle School and Valley Montessori.
She volunteers at Community Hospice’s Camp Erin, a bereavement camp for children.
She is a member of the GFWC Tracy Woman’s Club, Joaquin Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Women’s Small Business Network of San Joaquin and Tracy Golden Agers.
James Franco, Administrator of the Year
James Franco served as the superintendent of Tracy Unified School District from 2002 until his retirement in 2014.
The longtime educator and school administrator began his career in the Vacaville Unified School District in 1973. He came to Tracy Unified in 1987 as principal of Monte Vista Middle School and was later principal of Tracy High School for five years.
Franco received numerous awards during his career. He was named DARE Educator of the Year, inducted into the Academic Decathlon Hall of Fame and named the Tracy Chamber’s Professional of the Year in 2006. A building at Tracy High is named in his honor.
Elaines’ Boutique, Entrepreneur of the Year
Elaine Bogetti and Elaine Pombo opened Elaines’ Boutique on Sixth Street 8½ years ago and are both longtime Tracy residents.
Bogetti has been active in local 4-H and FFA projects and the New Jerusalem and Jefferson school districts. Pombo was involved in the Festival of Trees as a tree designer, and both women are involved in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Their boutique contributes to fundraising projects in support of local sports, school activities, art and drama.
Kaylin Schack Dell’Aringa, Professional of the Year
Kaylin Schack Dell’Aringa, a chiropractor at Tracy Chiropractic, was born and raised in Tracy and graduated in 2003 from Tracy High School, where she was a competitive gymnast and acrobat.
She returned to Tracy after graduating from San Diego State University and Palmer College of Chiropractic West.
Dell’Aringa is the chair of the membership committee and a past president of the Grand Foundation and has been involved with the Tracy Rotary Club and Good Samaritan Community Services.
She is married to Nate Dell’Aringa and has a 2-year-old son, Jordan.
Chest of Hope, Organization of the Year
Merlyn Pittman founded Chest of Hope in 2005 with a focus on helping orphaned children. The organization also raised money to support women who had experienced domestic violence globally.
An emergency shelter established in 2012 provides short-term housing for women and their children fleeing violence in their homes.
Since then, Chest of Hope has also increased its community outreach efforts to offer classes, counseling and training on the subject of domestic violence for community and religious groups, human services providers, and public safety officials.
Chest of Hope opened the Treasure Chest Thrift Store at 126 W. 11th St. in December 2018 and a few months later opened a long-term transitional housing program. The first of its kind in Tracy, the program provides housing and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and trafficking.
Reyva Dhillon, Emerging Youth Leader
Reyva Dhillon, a senior at Tracy High School, is the chair of the city’s Youth Advisory Commission.
She is involved in the Bulldog Project and continues to work with the San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force, visiting other schools to make presentations.
She is the president of the Tracy High Mock Trial Team and was the last of the local festival queens when she was crowned in 2014 for the Taste of the Valley Art & Food Festival, the short-lived replacement for the Bean Festival.
She plans to attend law school to pursue an interest in law and politics.
Tejas Gill, Emerging Youth Leader
Tejas Gill is a senior at Tracy High School. He has worked with organizations including the Bulldog Project, the San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force and Tracy Youth Advisory Commission.
He hopes to return to Tracy to help youth in the community after earning a degree from a four-year university.
A&M Bogetti Bros., Agriculturist of the Year
Brothers Mike Bogetti and Albert Bogetti were born four years apart to farming family parents, Albert Sr. and Dorothy Bogetti. They grew up in the Tracy-Vernalis area working alongside their father, uncle and cousins.
The brothers began their own farming operation in 1979, buying 330 acres at the end of Bird Road and growing cherries, apricots and almonds. They built a packing shed and a jam house to make jams and syrups for their Tracy Orchard restaurant, which they built in 1983 and sold to Black Bear Diner in 2010.
They now farm about 500 acres of almonds and walnuts.
The brothers each married their high school sweethearts. Mike and Laurie Bogetti have three children and seven grandchildren. Albert and Elaine Bogetti have five children and nine grandchildren.
Mike Bogetti is a Rotarian and a member of the Almond Liaison Committee and the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church building committee.
Both enjoy hunting, fishing, golfing and competitive shooting.
