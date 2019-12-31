The 459 FFA students at Tracy High School recently organized a two-week collection drive for McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter.

Tracy High School FFA members Madison Kelley (from left), Madison Gant, Allison Rickman, Anthony Santiago, Seraphina Souza, Kayla Rocha, Jake Herren and Evan David helped with a two-week donation drive for McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter.
Madison Kelley and Allison Rickman carry a box of donated coats to the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter. Tracy FFA students collected 31 coats in their two-week drive.
Tracy High School FFA students delivered 761 cans of food to McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter after a two-week donation drive.

