Tracy High School graduate Pfc. Thomas Aguilera, class of 2019, recently completed training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, where he was awarded the honor graduate award in recognition of high endeavor and superior accomplishment.
He will report to Camp Pendleton before being assigned to his permanent station.
Aguilar is the son of Kevin and Lisa Aguilera of Tracy. He played football for Panther Youth Football, the Tracy Rampage and Tracy High.
