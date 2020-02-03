Six Tracy High School students have been elected to join the San Joaquin County Junior AgFest Board.
The Junior AgFest Board is a group of students in grades 7-12 from across the county who participate in 4-H and FFA programs at their schools.
They help run San Joaquin AgFest, which occurs yearly in June. This year’s AgFest is June 14-20 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, where students will showcase and sell their livestock.
The Junior Board members plan the event, sell T-shirts, hand out awards, and promote and support AgFest in other ways.
Of the eight officer positions for the county, five are now held by Tracy High students:
• Madison Kelley — president
• Kayla Rocha — treasurer
• Seraphina Souza — secretary
• Maci Suttle — Snapchat social media chair
• Kathleen Morales — Facebook social media chair
• Madison Gant — board member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.