The Tracy chapter of Inner Wheel, a women’s service organization affiliated with Rotary International, gave $10,500 to three local nonprofits this past week to support their work in the community.
McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy and Tracy Interfaith Ministries each received a $3,500 check at Inner Wheel’s monthly meeting Jan. 7 at Jorge’s El Tapatio.
The donations were funded by the Inner Wheel’s “The Valley Voice” competition on Oct. 19, which raised $11,517 for the organization’s projects.
Armenia Pereira, director of the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, told the group there were 16 kids living there with their families, including a 2-month-old baby. Many of the people who turn to the McHenry House, she said, are working parents who can’t afford the cost of rent on little more than the minimum wage.
Yauna Throne from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy thanked the members of Inner Wheel for supporting the clubs’ mission, especially during school breaks. She noted that the seven club sites serve 800 children a day.
The new director of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, Carrie Grover, said the money Interfaith received would go primarily toward food. The nonprofit also gives out clothing and sometimes helps people with utilities and rent.
