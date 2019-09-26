Falcons homecoming parade

Millennium High seniors honor veterans and the military in the homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon on 10th Street.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Millennium High School students were joined by younger Tracy Learning Center students in their “Homecoming Heroes” parade honoring local heroes and fictional superheroes Wednesday afternoon in downtown Tracy.

High school classes honored first responders, military service members and veterans, medical professionals, and teachers. Parade entries featured representatives of the local fire department and highway patrol.

Students from Discovery and Primary charter schools and the Tracy Learning Center preschool also participated in the parade, some of them dressed as favorite superheroes and some portraying legends of ancient Greece.

Homecoming festivities for the Falcons will wrap up Friday with football games against the Delta Charter Dragons at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium. Kickoff for the varsity game is at 7 p.m., preceded by the junior varsity game at 5 p.m.

The Millennium High homecoming parade included all the Tracy Learning Center schools.

1 of 16

