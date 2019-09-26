Millennium High School students were joined by younger Tracy Learning Center students in their “Homecoming Heroes” parade honoring local heroes and fictional superheroes Wednesday afternoon in downtown Tracy.
High school classes honored first responders, military service members and veterans, medical professionals, and teachers. Parade entries featured representatives of the local fire department and highway patrol.
Students from Discovery and Primary charter schools and the Tracy Learning Center preschool also participated in the parade, some of them dressed as favorite superheroes and some portraying legends of ancient Greece.
Homecoming festivities for the Falcons will wrap up Friday with football games against the Delta Charter Dragons at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium. Kickoff for the varsity game is at 7 p.m., preceded by the junior varsity game at 5 p.m.
Millennium High juniors salute law enforcement in their hero-themed homecoming parade entry Wednesday afternoon on 10th Street.
Superheroes walk in the Millennium High sophomore class’ homecoming parade entry on 10th Street on Wednesday afternoon.
The Millennium High marching band leads the homecoming parade north on Central Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Discovery Charter School students march in the parade Wednesday afternoon. Their entry had an ancient Greece theme.
Two prekindergarten students from the Tracy Learning Center dressed as Wonder Woman for the Millennium High homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon.
The Caped Crusader was a popular choice for Tracy Learning Center prekindergarten students in the Millennium High homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon.
Millennium High juniors represent first responders in their hero-themed homecoming parade entry Wednesday afternoon on 10th Street.
Millennium High sophomores portray Disney heroes on their homecoming float traveling on 10th Street on Wednesday.
Millennium High seniors honor veterans and the military in the homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon on 10th Street.
Cheerleaders from Millennium High march in the homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon on Central Avenue.
A group from Discovery Charter School guides a Trojan horse along Central Avenue in the Millennium High homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon.
A centaur from Discovery Charter School walks in the Millennium High Homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon.
Millennium High juniors carry photographs of first responders who have died in the line of duty in their homecoming parade Wednesday on 10th Street.
The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority ladder truck and California Highway Patrol cruisers join in the Millennium High homecoming parade along 10th Street Wednesday afternoon.
A Primary Charter School float proceeds along 10th Street in Millennium High School’s hero-themed homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon.
Millennium High students walk in the homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon on 10th Street.
