About 10 years ago, Cynthia Chess, a pastor at Mountain’s Hope Community Worship Center, had a vision of how to help people fight hunger in the Tracy community. Now, with the help of a $10,000 grant, her vision is a step closer to being complete.
Chess is the founder of Victory Over Individual Challenges, a nonprofit program that has been distributing groceries to the homeless from the church at 213 W. 11th St. once a month for about five years.
She received the $10,000 grant Oct. 17 through Nation of Neighbors, a philanthropic program of the women-led life insurer Royal Neighbors of America. She hopes to nearly double the program’s outreach by delivering more than 200 bags of groceries each week to people who lack transportation, people with disabilities and those who are homebound.
“My goal, what I’d love to do, and this is part of what the grant is doing — you have heard of Meals on Wheels. It’s a great program for those who can’t get out to ensure they have food and everything they need. What we would like to do is start a ‘Groceries on Wheels’ program,” Chess said. “For seniors, handicapped, disabled, those that are not able to get here and pick up groceries, we would like to deliver groceries to them.”
About 50 to 75 families pick up free groceries at the church on the third Wednesday of each month. Chess said that The VOIC — the acronym is pronounced “voice” — had served nearly 400 families so far this year.
The expanded program could help even more people.
“On a weekly basis, people could come here and pick up groceries, and then on a weekly basis, we can deliver the groceries to those in need. Ideally, we’ll probably continue to service the same ones that are here, so maybe 50 to 75, if not 100. But if were to take it out, we would be able to maybe reach 200 to 300 families per month, and that is our goal,” Chess said.
“A lot of children are still not eating, and I would love to be able to do nutrition classes — teach parents how to prepare meals, how to store meals. So ideally we would like to reach 200 to 300 families as we take this out, and then I would hold workshops on a quarterly basis to teach food preparation, food handling, food storage and all those things.”
Feeding America, the country’s largest food bank network, reports that 13.9% of people in San Joaquin County and 22.9% of children live with food insecurity, meaning that they sometimes don’t have enough food or don’t have access to adequate nutrition.
The VOIC buys food from Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties and the San Joaquin County Food Bank .
Starting mobile food distribution would require Chess to get a delivery van along with a storage shed and another freezer to store more food at a time.
Chess said she and her group already have connections with community services in San Joaquin County to reach people in need, and they will probably walk around distributing flyers to get the word out about what they do and find people who would benefit from grocery delivery.
The Nation of Neighbors grant is the largest donation The VOIC has received. Chess was nominated by two people and went through a selection process. Her food program caught the attention of Royal Neighbors, leading to an interview and eventually the grant.
She said it all came as a surprise.
“My thought is you just what you do, it comes natural. So you never really think to be acknowledged sometimes for it, because if you don’t, you still do what you do,” Chess said. “So when they called me and said I was in the finalist, I was really surprised and of course happy and elated. When they called me back and said I had won, I was really taken back, because they are a lot of people doing great things in their communities.”
Chess realizes the $10,000 grant will not be enough to cover the cost of a utility van to make deliveries, and she is hoping to receive support from the community to launch the expanded food program. She is drafting a letter to ask for donations.
One way or another, she hopes to have the expanded food delivery program up and running by Jan. 15.
“It’s easier since we’ve already started. We’ve already broken ground. We’re already doing it,” Chess said.
Apart from the food program , The VOIC provides a variety of services for people with low to moderate income. The group’s youth programs include working with latchkey kids so they aren’t alone after school and helping students with schoolwork. The group provides families with supplies for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and adopts around 60 families each Christmas. The VOIC also gives warm winter clothes and blankets to homeless people in Tracy and the surrounding area, and plans are in the works for a reentry program for parolees.
People wishing to donate to the food delivery program or those who need assistance with food can call Cynthia Chess at the church, 831-2940.
