There will be no Holiday Decorating Contest this year.
Ben Rose, president of the Tracy Rotary Club, which in recent years had sponsored the annual selection of the outstanding decorated homes and yards, said the service club wants to concentrate on other community projects.
Upcoming is the club’s 24th annual crab and tri-tip dinner, which will be held Jan. 11 in the Portuguese Hall. Proceeds from the dinner will help fund club’s scholarship program that annually provides more than $20,000 in grants to graduating high school seniors.
Tickets for the dinner, $50 per person, can be purchased from Tracy Rotary Club members or by calling Ben Rose at 642-7725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.