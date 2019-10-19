Traina School students and their families joined school employees in a 1.2-mile walk in the shape of a ribbon Wednesday afternoon to focus attention on people fighting cancer.
About 200 people participated in the 1.2-mile cancer awareness walk on a course that looped through the Edgewood neighborhood.
Walkers had a chance to fill out signs and carry them to show who inspired them to walk. A variety of awareness bracelets were available, as were special bracelets for cancer survivors.
Principal Ken Silman and Mayor Robert Rickman spoke before the walk, which took about an hour to complete.
