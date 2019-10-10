This year in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Construction of the Red Maple Village shopping center at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road is nearing completion. It will be anchored by a 58,000-square-foot Raley’s market.
Tracy High Bulldogs’ offense took over in the closing minutes to provide a 42-21 over West in the annual crosstown high school football game.
The Tracy City Council has agreed to consider sending a tax measure to city voters to guarantee a continuing level of police and fire protection.
Tracy firefighters flipped pancakes and talked fire safety at the 36th annual Tracy Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department is working at moving illegally parked trucks from Tracy-area roadsides.
Kendall Cripe led the Millennium High School girls golf team to a successful inaugural season. (She is now the pro at Tracy Golf and Country Club.)
25 years ago — 1994
Gene Birk has become the new executive vice president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Plans developed by Dr. Keith Larick, new superintendent of Tracy Public Schools, to unify the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school districts are gaining the support of staff members and trustees.
Intercity bus service that connects Tracy to Lathrop and Stockton is being inaugurated.
The Tracy Bulldogs won their first San Joaquin Athletic Association game, downing Stagg of Stockton, 31-20. Tracy chalked 382 yards in a bruising ground game.
Tracy mortician Chuck Hotchkiss has started brewing beer.
50 years ago — 1969
Harvesting of lettuce in an Alvarez Bros. field east of town has been started. The crop is being vacuum-cooled before being shipped to food markets.
Of the 40 units of low-rent housing approved by voters, 20 units will be scattered in the downtown area for elderly residents and 20 units will be part of low-rent housing for families.
The Tracy Bulldogs edged St. Mary’s of Stockton, 15-12, but Coach Wayne Schneider wasn’t pleased by the Bulldogs’ performance.
James French, superintendent of Tracy Public Schools since 1962, has been given a new four-year contract, but his annual pay has been kept at $24,000 for the first year.
Meetings to inform parents about the new “flexible days” program at Tracy High have not been attracting many attendees.
75 years ago — 1944
Army Pvt. Daniel C. Gonzales was killed in action in Germany. He was a driver of a tank struck by German artillery.
A teacher at West Park School was struck in the leg by a .22-caliber bullet. Police are trying to find the source of the firing.
Army Staff Sgt. Clarence Randolph was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross while serving aboard a B-24 heavy bomber in Europe.
Wiley Randall was aboard an American supply ship at a number of landings in the Pacific.
100 years ago — 1919
Land totaling 3,000 acres owned by the financially troubled Pacific Sugar Co. has been sold for $921,000. The land had been purchased from Louis Titus when the sugar factory was constructed three years ago.
Railroad men in Tracy have met to discuss the possibility of opening a cooperative store to keep costs of living in Tracy from increasing.
— Tracy Press archives
