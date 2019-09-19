This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
North School Principal Fred Medina has been inducted into the San Joaquin County Mexican American Hall of Fame.
The Tracy Youth Soccer League has opened its fall season with nearly 2,000 players on 166 teams. Opening games were played on Plasencia Fields and Tracy Sports Complex.
Tracy police are cracking down on dumpster-divers taking items from residential recycling bins and commercial dumpsters.
New Jerusalem School District has launched online courses for students in the sixth through 12 grades.
Tracy resident Tom Harrington, 63, has retired after serving nearly two decades as a Superior Court judge in San Joaquin County.
Dave and Justin Philpott have cinched their places atop Stockton 99 Speedway point standings with one race to go before the racing season ends.
50 years ago — 1969
Three out of 10 students enrolled in Tracy schools during the 1968-69 school year were from racial or ethnic minorities, according to a survey conducted by the federal Office of Civil Rights.
A healthy almond crop is coming off Tracy-area trees, local growers report. The Nonpareil variety is dominant in the Tracy-area orchards.
Any early rainstorm dumped 0.18 of an inch of rain on the Tracy area, causing concern about mold problems for the canning tomato crop.
A yearlong campaign by city and Tracy Chamber of Commerce representatives to convince state officials to add an interchange at MacArthur Drive to the North Tracy Bypass has been successful.
Airman 1st Class Stephen Ridolfi of Tracy is a still-photography specialist with a Military Airlift Command unit at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Vietnam.
Planning consultant Donald Crawford projects that Tracy will become more of a “bedroom community” in the next several decades.
75 years ago — 1944
Tracy has received funding to expand the Wainwright Village recreation program to include the entire Tracy community.
Theresa Dutra became queen of the St. Bernard’s Festival after winning the fundraising contest. Her maids are Betty Petrig and Lillian Colli.
John Perez and John Newbert Jr. have received cash prizes for submitting winning labor-saving ideas at the Tracy Quartermaster Depot.
Army Pvt. Ernest Martin has earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge while serving with the 1st Cavalry Division in the Pacific.
100 years ago — 1919
Plans for a Sept. 25 homecoming celebration for Tracy servicemen who served in World War I will be started off with a parade in downtown Tracy.
Tri-weekly rural mail service is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 after a sufficient number of patrons signed up in the Tracy area.
More than 70 men in the Tracy and Patterson areas have been inducted into the Stockton Moose Herd.
— Tracy Press archives
