This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Becky Lanza, volunteer and head elder at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has returned from Mozambique, where she distributed food and helped build an SDA church.
An election to decide whether Lammersville Elementary School District residents want a unified school district is scheduled for June 1.
Services have been held for Willie Zaragoza, 77, a retired Heinz kitchen supervisor and longtime baseball standout.
West High sophomore Emily Sorg is winner of the Breakfast Lions public speaking contest.
The City Council has approved a city ordinance banning panhandling and soliciting near banks and ATMs.
Councilwoman Suzanne Tucker has announced she will not be a candidate for reelection after serving on the Council since 1998.
Tracy High’s wrestling team downed Lodi, 36-29, to remain undefeated in San Joaquin Athletic Association competition. Chase Nicholson’s win in the 135-pound match clinched the win.
25 years ago — 1995
Philip deBord, who owns 36 acres on the west side of MacArthur Drive, plans to build 181 homes on the property.
Steve Potter, a retired Navy warrant officer, is the new master of Mount Oso Masonic Lodge.
Manuel Costa has succeeded Don Nicholson, who is retiring as athletic director at Tracy High.
A dozen new relocatable classrooms are being added to the West High campus.
Juan Hernandez hit two free throws with 22 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Tracy High boys basketball team a 56-55 win over St. Mary’s.
Tracy Press Sports Editor Steve Helmer was in Miami to watch the San Francisco 49ers whip the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.
Ronda Craine and Don Bisbee share starring roles in the Tracy Community Theatre’s production of the musical “Oklahoma!”
50 years ago — 1970
The hillside tomb of Giuseppi Brichetto has been vandalized, members of the Brichetto family have reported. Brichetto was a pioneer Banta merchant with extensive land holdings.
The Women’s Auxiliary of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital has raised $11,029 toward the establishment of a coronary care unit at the hospital.
The youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are presenting a one-act play, “Five for Bad Luck,” at the LDS chapel.
The Tracy Twirlers square dance club is holding square dance lessons at the Portuguese Hall.
Ignacio Brache, a native of Cuba and a Tracy resident for the past three years, is the new Spanish-language columnist for the Tracy Press.
Lincoln standout John Errecart poured in 25 points as the visiting Trojans trounced the Tracy High Bulldogs, 89-56.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pfc. Keith Walling was killed in action in Europe, his parents have been informed.
Army Cpl. Ray A. Cargile has been reported missing in action in France.
A speaker at a meeting of the Tracy Woman’s Club said half of Americans favor some kind of health insurance and predicted either a compulsory or a voluntary plan will be approved by Congress.
100 years ago — 1920
The town marshal and a night patrolman are at odds after the patrolman was heard to say the Chinese lotteries on the Southside “were worth $25 a month” in payoffs.
Several more Tracy citizens have died from the Spanish flu.
— Tracy Press archives
