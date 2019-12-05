This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Despite tight times, shoppers filled Tracy stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers were “cautiously optimistic.”
A record number of families and children lined up to sign up for Brighter Christmas food and toys.
San Joaquin Delta College trustees officially dedicated the South County campus of the community college district.
The Los Banos Tigers staged a stunning comeback to edge the Tracy High Bulldogs, 28-27, and end Bulldog playoff hopes.
Local Sikhs served a post-Thanksgiving meal to those in need.
Tracy High running back Depray Celestine, top scorer in the San Joaquin Athletic Association football season, has been named the league’s outstanding player.
Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton) visited Bohn Elementary School to receive letters he will forward to U.S. troops in the eastern U.S. and in Iraq and Afghanistan.
25 years ago — 1994
Longtime Tracy farmer and agricultural historian Cliff Koster has been inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Downtown merchants staged a Holiday Open House that attracted a good-sized crowd.
A last-minute field goal provided the margin of victory for the Grace Davis Spartans, who edged the Tracy High Bulldogs, 24-21, eliminating the Bulldogs from the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs.
Frank Caldron and Al Emhoff have been honored for their long service as volunteers with the Tracy Rural Fire Department.
Janet Gokey has resigned after two years directing programs of the Downtown Tracy Business Improvement Area.
Linebacker and running back Travis Atkins has become the first winner of the Dr. John C. Kimball Trophy as the outstanding player on the new West High football team.
50 years ago — 1969
As draining water from the Delta-Mendota Canal continues, 11 cars have been found.
Lucille Polansky, 72, a retired longtime Tracy teacher, has died. In the 1920s, she filed a suit against the elementary school district after being fired because she was married. She prevailed, establishing a new legal benchmark.
Residents of the Larch and Clover roads area north of town have protested the closing of the Larch-Clover Community Center. The County Community Action Council gave the center a reprieve.
The Tracy High band is heading for Long Beach to take part in a band review and competition.
75 years ago — 1944
James T. McDonald, a former member of the City Council and Southern Pacific storekeeper, has died at the age of 44. (McDonald Park is named for him, an active supporter of the Southside.)
Army Sgt. Pete Alvarez has returned home after serving almost three years in the Pacific war zone.
Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Jack Corbett has been reported missing in action in the Pacific.
100 years ago — 1919
Tracy has experienced what has been described as “the worst wind storm in history.”
Bonds to finance school construction have been approved by voters, 147 “yes” to 6 “no.” Two new schools (which became South and West Park) are planned to respond to Tracy’s growth.
— Tracy Press archives
