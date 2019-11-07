This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Tracy High freshman Carter Duerksen captured first place in the San Joaquin Athletic Association frosh-soph cross-country championship race at Lodi Lake.
Long-anticipated layoffs of city employees have become a reality with pink slips being issued to 58 city workers.
San Joaquin County’s Family Resource and Referral Center has named Tracy City Councilman Steve Abercrombie as winner of the Action on Behalf of Children Award.
Paced by the running of Depray Celestine, the Tracy High Bulldogs easily downed Bear Creek High, 62-21. The Bulldogs were 8-0 for the season. Meanwhile, the West High Wolf Pack trounced Stagg, 33-0, to take a Homecoming victory.
After a rash of home invasion robberies, Tracy police are urging residents to band together. More break-ins are expected during the holiday season.
25 years ago — 1994
Mayor Clyde Bland took a tour of the area of Sixth Street and Central Avenue, which he believes is the best place for a multimodal transportation center.
After six years as coordinator of the California Dry Bean Festival, Tom Hawkins has announced he is retiring. Earlier, he retired as superintendent of the Jefferson school district.
Annexation of more than 637 acres of land in the southeast and southwest areas of Tracy has been approved by the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission.
Tracy High’s football Bulldogs crushed archrival Lincoln, 31-12, in Stockton. The win put the Bulldogs atop the San Joaquin Athletic Association standings with a 4-0 record.
Campaigns to recall City Council members Barbara Matthews and Brent Ives have fallen short of securing sufficient signatures to call an election.
50 years ago — 1969
A proposal to expand MacArthur Drive south from Grant Line Road to Acacia Street has been presented by the city’s planning staff. Earlier, the State Division of Highways announced that a MacArthur Drive intersection with Interstate 205 had been added to the freeway’s plans.
Owens-Illinois has announced it will expand its Tracy glass container plant with a new furnace and production lines. The expansion will add 140 jobs to the 164 existing O-I positions.
Tracy native Scott Stringer has been moved from wide-out receiver to quarterback of the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs.
The Tracy United Crusade campaign has reached 86% of its $34,000 goal.
James Messenger, developer of the Westchester Green subdivision in southwest Tracy, has complained that sales have been hit because students are being assigned to South School.
L.D. “Tut” Starkey, a member of the Heinz purchasing department, is the new president of the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
75 years ago — 1944
Army 1st Lt. Ted Mastoris has been wounded while serving with an infantry unit in France. He attended UC Berkeley for three years before entering the Army.
Navy Lt. R.D. “Dan” Maurer has returned from duty with the U.S. Navy Medical Corps for 30 months in the Pacific.
G.W. Brewer is a patient in the Southern Pacific hospital in San Francisco, where he is being treated for serious injuries suffered while working as a railroad brakeman in Modesto.
100 years ago — 1919
The Canteen at the Southern Pacific depot has been closed. It was opened during the war (World War 1) to serve servicemen en route to and from the European war zone.
Contracts have been awarded to extend water and sewer service to the Rosedale subdivision and also homes south of the tracks.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.