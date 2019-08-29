This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Tracy police are searching for a 50-year-old Tracy woman who has been missing for three weeks.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will fill the Grand Theatre with big-band music as the opening performance for the 2009-10 season.
Construction projects at the Tracy High School campus have caused the school’s electrical system to stop functioning, curtailing nighttime practice for the football teams.
A bank-owned four-bedroom Tracy home with a large swimming pool is selling for $238,000.
Lincoln Highway signs are being posted on 11th Street to remind motorists of the history of what was once Highway 50.
The Tracy Crush under-11 girls soccer team posted four shutout wins to capture the El Dorado Shootout Tournament championship in Sacramento.
25 years ago — 1994
The Mi Ranchito Saints handed the Stockton Marauders an 11-0 pounding in California Mexican American Baseball League play.
Services have been held for retired Tracy-area farmer John Bogetti, who died at the age of 76.
Eric Hayes has opened the family-owned Pescadero Golf Driving Range on MacArthur Drive north of town.
Jill and Jen Chaney of Tracy are members of a women’s softball team playing in the national Class B championship tournament in Tennessee.
Cynthia Robinson, executive vice president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce for the past 16 months, has resigned “to pursue other options.”
Candidates for mayor in the November election are Dan Bilbrey, a member of the City Council, and Debra Merano, a retired Bell Telephone engineer.
Dr. A.R. Glover, a Tracy OB-GYN physician for the past 43 years, has delivered a great-grandson, Duncan Gregory Miller.
50 years ago — 1969
By a 3-1 vote, Tracy High trustees have approved the controversial “flexible days” class-scheduling program.
Former Tracy Mayor Bob Monagan reports a successful first session as speaker of the California State Assembly.
J.J. Hedrick Sr., a retired Southern Pacific employee, has died at the age of 83. Three of his sons — Cecil, Gene and Bob — were Peter B. Kyne Trophy winners as outstanding football players at Tracy High School.
Dr. Douglas Henning has returned from Vietnam, where he was a Navy physician.
Student registration has started at Tracy High School, where close to 1,900 students are expected to enroll.
Tracy’s United Crusade goal has been set at $34,000, according to Dale Collins, this year’s campaign chairman.
Some 50 teenagers from Sunset District churches in San Francisco have arrived in Tracy to make repairs to the Neighborhood House on Third Street.
75 years ago — 1944
Graduates of Tracy Union High School enrolling in the University of California earned a 1.68 GPA over a five-year period — “an exceedingly good one,” according to a UC report. “It indicates that your students were well-prepared to do college work,” the report said.
Eugene Berger, husband of the former Bertha Grunauer of Tracy, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 51.
Army Capt. Harris Drake, who was wounded in action in Italy, has returned to Tracy. He reported on the war in Europe to the Tracy Lions Club.
Marine Corps Pfc. Bernard Elissagaray, 17, is recovering in a military hospital in New Caledonia from wounds suffered in combat on Tinian Island.
100 years ago — 1919
The clogged city septic tank north of town will be cleaned out at a cost of $500, the city trustees (City Council) decided.
The fate of a rural mail route in the Tracy area hangs in the balance, depending on sufficient sign-ups by rural residents.
Eight miles of gravel roads in the Tracy area need to be paved, a county road survey has indicated.
— Tracy Press archives
