10 years ago — 2009
The Tracy City Council has given its support to the establishment of a downtown business association that could improve the area with funds from a special property tax.
The late Angelo Marchini, a longtime Union Island asparagus grower, has been inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Mountain House residents are waiting for a food market to be opened in the residential development northwest of Tracy. As more homes are built, the chance for the store becomes more of a possibility. (They're still waiting.)
The Tracy High Bulldogs routed Chavez High of Stockton, 55-36, in their homecoming game. Tracy controlled the pace with a strong running game.
John Ryan, first deacon to serve St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, has officially retired, but he still takes special assignments.
25 years ago — 1994
Some 3,000 people held glasses in hand as they walked the downtown area in search of the right kind of wine during the annual Tracy Downtown Wine Stroll.
The Tracy area is reporting a high incidence of Valley fever, a fungal disease carried by dust.
Rita Ng and Jennifer Wills were crowned winners of the Tracy Junior Miss Pageant.
A majority of the City Council is in favor of retaining pre-meeting prayers given by local pastors. All religions are asked to participate.
Candidates for Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school boards voiced their opinions on a number of issues at a candidates’ forum sponsored by the Tracy Press at Poet-Christian Elementary School.
Dr. Gurinder Grewal, a Tracy cardiologist, has become a member of the newly formed San Joaquin Cardiology Medical Group.
50 years ago — 1969
After five months of haggling, the Laborers International Union has accepted an offer from the Tracy City Council for a contract representing city workers.
The W.T. Jordan Real Estate firm has occupied new quarters in the former Coffman Building at the corner of 11th Street and Holly Drive. The Williams & Dachman accounting firm is a tenant in the building.
Tracy High Future Farmers and members of the Tracy Rotary Club are joining forces to sponsor a steak barbecue fundraiser in Dr. Powers Park.
Tracy High’s defense collared Lincoln’s vaunted running attack to dump the Lincoln High Trojans, 8-0.
Planning consultant Don Crawford says the downtown area won’t be well-served by a pedestrian mall, but restoration of the downtown is a must for the area to be brought back to life.
75 years ago — 1944
Nov. 21 has been set as the date for a special election to decide if Parker Acres, the area north of Eaton Avenue, will be annexed to the city of Tracy.
Army 1st Lt. Verner Hanson has been wounded while serving as a navigator aboard a medium bomber that was hit by German anti-aircraft fire over Central Europe.
Tracy Quick Freeze has started construction of a cold-storage unit in its building on East 11th Street.
100 years ago — 1919
King Albert of Belgium and his royal consort, Elizabeth, greeted Tracy residents when the Southern Pacific train in which he was a passenger stopped for a few minutes at the local depot.
George Messer of Vernalis was injured when a gasoline tank exploded near where he was standing. He was given medical treatment in Tracy.
— Tracy Press archives
