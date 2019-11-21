This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Services have been held for Bessie Mae Jones, 85, a longtime Tracy resident and school custodian whose actions helped establish equal pay for women doing similar work as men.
West High senior Jordan Richardson has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Weber State University in Utah.
Investigators are seeking answers to why a 72-year-old man was found killed in his Carlton Way home. It was Tracy’s fourth homicide of 2009.
West High cross-country runner Michaela Loomis is heading for the state championship meet in Fresno.
Tara Tinsley, a 25-year-old Tracy resident, is representing San Joaquin County in the Miss California Pageant in Palm Springs. She will sing and play the guitar in the talent competition.
25 years ago — 1994
San Joaquin County supervisors have approved the first phase of the new Mountain House community northwest of Tracy.
Three new mini-parks have been dedicated. They are named Barbara Fitzpatrick Park, Jean Bailor-Jane Earl Hennan Park and New Harmon Park.
The St. Mary’s Rams defeated the Tracy High Bulldogs, 28-17, to snatch the San Joaquin Athletic League title from the Bulldogs, who are still in the playoffs.
Dan Bilbrey has been elected Tracy’s new mayor, succeeding Clyde Bland, who was termed out after four years. Mark Stroup and Les Serpa won City Council seats.
Rep. Richard Pombo, R-Tracy, won a new two-year term, defeating Democrat Randy Perry.
The Fortifiber plant on Acacia Street has ended production of laminated paper products and carpet tape before the plant’s operation is moved to Fernley, Nevada.
50 years ago — 1969
Trustees of the Tracy Joint Union High School District are planning a campaign to boost passage of a $17 million bond issue that would finance construction of Tracy’s second high school.
A gang tackle by San Francisco 49ers defenders injured Nick Eddy’s ribs, ending the former Tracy High running back’s hopes of a successful return with the Detroit Lions to Kezar Stadium.
An excursion train from the Bay Area crossed the San Joaquin River on the Mossdale bridge to mark the centennial of the 1869 railroad crossing that was the last link of the transcontinental railroad.
Diane Simas reigned as queen of Tracy High’s 1969 homecoming. The Bulldogs downed archrival Manteca, 18-6, in the homecoming game.
To end coach Don Nicholson’s second consecutive year of posting 10-0 perfect records, the Tracy High frosh-soph team bested Manteca, 32-20.
75 years ago — 1944
Navy Fireman 1st Class Harold Truman Smith was killed in action aboard a cruiser in the South Pacific.
The Cochran packing shed on Sixth Street has ended a record season of shipping tomatoes to eastern markets.
Army Sgt. Albert Emhoff Jr. of Banta has returned home after serving 31 months with an Army artillery unit in the southwest Pacific.
100 years ago — 1919
As it closed its doors, the Canteen at the Southern Pacific depot completed serving 55,000 servicemen who passed through Tracy.
The S.E.S. Portuguese Society is holding its statewide conference in Tracy.
Tracyites held a mass meeting in the grammar school auditorium to hear about the bond issue scheduled for Nov. 21 to finance a new school.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.