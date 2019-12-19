This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Declining revenues have forced the Tracy Rural Fire District to shave its staff of firefighters at two stations.
Possible routes for high-speed trains have a path through Tracy, rail planners have reported. One possibility is the Union Pacific line that runs on the south side of Tracy. (That was the route used by ACE trains.)
Trustees of the Tracy Unified School District are eyeing possible cuts totaling $26 million during the next fiscal year.
John J. Serpa of Tracy has received national recognition for three decades of continuing involvement with the Marine Corps League. He is a Purple Heart Marine veteran of World War II.
West High wrestlers bested their crosstown rivals, the Tracy Bulldogs, 44-28. West won nine of 14 individual matches.
Tracy Storm girls 13-and-under basketball players raised $2,000 in tournament play to buy Christmas gifts for children staying at McHenry House.
John “Jack” Ryan and Mercedes “Mercy” Silveira have been named Tracy Citizens of the Year.
A 19-year-old has been arrested in Bakersfield in connection with the killing of Clayton “Cotton” Riggins in his West Carlton Way home.
Downtown property owners have voted to form a district to promote business activity. (It became Tracy City Center Association.)
25 years ago — 1994
Sign-ups for Brighter Christmas food and toys have been completed for 541 families chosen as recipients.
Owners of Grant Line Bowl have ended the lease for Greyhound buses to use the bowling alley parking lot.
Members of the Tracy Art League are displaying their paintings at the Roasted Bean on West 10th Street.
Clyde Bland, who is retiring after serving four years as Tracy’s mayor, is pleased with the progress made in keeping the city’s finances afloat.
The San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission has approved annexation of 495 acres at 11th Street and Lammers Road, where 874 homes are planned.
Retired Central School Principal George Kelly is heading a team of bell-ringers raising funds for the Salvation Army.
50 years ago — 1969
Fires at Tracy High School and the H.J. Heinz Co. plant are believed by police to have been used by burglars to distract attention from their break-in at the Mayfair grocery store.
Property owners near the Altamont Speedway gathered in the Forester’s Hall in Livermore to report on their experiences during the recent rock concert.
Melvin Routt, a prisoner of war in Japan during World War II, is the new master of Mount Oso Masonic Lodge.
Knights of Columbus members preparing for the Catholic organization’s annual Christmas dinner dance are Bill Costa, Manuel Maciel and Leroy Ornellas.
A group of Tracy women are taking traditional Greek dancing lessons in Oakland.
Army Spc. 4th Class Frank Juarez has returned after completing a year’s duty in Vietnam.
A last-second basket gave Modesto High a 64-62 win over the Tracy High Bulldogs. Steve Gemelos had 27 points for Tracy.
75 years ago — 1944
Marine Pfc. Edward August has been wounded in combat on the island of Peleliu in the Pacific.
Norris Edmunson has been named captain of the new Tracy High School Cadet Corps.
Dick Haymes and June Haver are starring in “Irish Eyes Are Smiling” at the Grand Theatre.
100 years ago — 1919
Property owners in the proposed Byron-Bethany Irrigation District have voted overwhelmingly to form the district, which includes 18,000 acres northwest of Tracy.
John C. Droge has purchased the southeast corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue. He plans to remove houses and build business structures.
— Tracy Press archives
