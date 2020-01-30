This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
A pair of Tracy physicians and a social worker have established a free medical clinic at Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
Some 300 people gathered at Byron Hot Springs to hear Army Maj. Alexander Corbin talk about his book, “The History of Camp Tracy.” The book tells the story of the prisoner-of-war interrogation center at the hot springs.
A last-second shot gave the Lodi Flames a 51-50 win over the Tracy Bulldogs in boys basketball action.
Matt Loggins has succeeded Steve Lopez as head football coach at West High School. Lopez was West’s first coach in 1993.
The Tracy Transit Station has been opened for business at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. Buses and taxis are using the $12.3 million facility, and trains could be added later.
Robert and Jorge Morgan have pleaded guilty to the murder of Cynthia Ramos. They received sentences of life without the possibility of parole.
25 years ago — 1995
Gottschalks, a Fresno-based department store, is the first tenant to sign up for the new Tracy mall, which is scheduled to be completed later this year.
The annexation of 300 acres of Cheng family property in southwest Tracy will be the site of a major residential development (later named Edgewood Estates).
Serious crimes in Tracy increased 29% in 1994, the Tracy Police Department has reported.
Tracy farmers are among those who have flocked to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for the annual Ag Expo.
Belina Gordon, who grew up in a low-income area of San Francisco, is the new executive director of McHenry House for the Homeless.
50 years ago — 1970
Manuel Chaparro has been installed as president of the Guadalupe Credit Union.
The new Tracy Press building at 145 W. 10th St. has been completed and is the new home for the newspaper’s editorial, business and composing operations.
John Allard has come from Denair to be the first superintendent of the newly formed Delta Island School District.
The Tracy High Bulldogs scored a 65-60 victory over the Oakdale Mustangs before a standing-room-only crowd in the Tracy gym.
Tracy Community Memorial Hospital took in $32,141 more than it spent in 1969, administrator Ruth Bolton reported in telling of increased activity.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pfc. Francis Penny has been reported as missing in action in Europe since Jan. 18.
Army Capt. Harris Drake of Tracy has been awarded the Silver Star medal for gallantry during combat on the Italian front.
Army Pfc. Claude Gibbons is one of 510 American prisoners of war rescued from a Japanese camp in the Philippines.
Army 1st Lt. Ario Del Porto was acquitted in an Army court-martial in Paris of charges of defrauding the U.S. government and neglect of duty. He has been an engineer with an Army railroad operating unit in France.
100 years ago — 1920
Services have been held for Dr. Joseph S. West, 86. Despite missing one leg and using a wheelchair, he served as first secretary of the Board of Trade (later Tracy Chamber of Commerce) while it campaigned to gain support for the incorporation of the city of Tracy in 1910 and the establishment of the West Side Union High School District in 1912.
Burglars got away with nearly $50,000 in cash after they entered the Bank of Byron through a rear door.
Several new cases of influenza have been reported in Tracy as the Spanish flu has returned.
— Tracy Press archives
