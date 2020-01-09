This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
The downturn in home construction has caused city officials to consider raising garbage fees to compensate for a decline in revenue.
The West High boys basketball team fought off tenacious rallies by the Tracy High Bulldogs to win the crosstown match in Swenson Gym, 88-81,
Govinder Somal, a young Tracy soccer player, received high marks while taking part in a soccer school sponsored in England by the Liverpool Football Club.
The Tracy City Council has budgeted $175,000 to improve the entrance to Tracy Municipal Airport.
Two longtime firefighters, Jim Oliveira and Jeff Mason, have retired from Tracy Fire Department.
A tour is planned of the site of the Byron Hot Springs prisoner of war interrogation camp during World War II.
25 years ago — 1995
The car that hit a Manteca man on 11th Street east of Tracy dragged the victim’s bicycle nine-tenths of a mile, according to CHP officers.
Services have been held for legendary Tracy pizza maker Norman A. “Norm” Einolf, 73. He was well-known for holding “pizza nights” to help local school organizations raise funds.
Tracy’s first baby of 1995, Miranda Janelle Myers, was born Jan. 4 at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. She is the daughter of Marty Myers and Stacy Kelley of Tracy.
After 47 years, members of the Glotfelty family have sold their floral business, long a mainstay of downtown Tracy. Dennis Graves of Modesto is the new owner.
Tracy High’s girls basketball team scorched Stagg of Stockton, 64-31, in its opening San Joaquin Athletic Association game. Jen Fraser had 24 points for the Bulldogs.
50 years ago — 1970
Former Tracy Mayor Bob Monagan has been reelected speaker of the California State Assembly.
A missing 21-year-old inmate at Deuel Vocational Institution turned himself into officers after eluding capture for seven days. He was hiding under an outdoor table.
Tracy resident Frank L. Hoyt, who represents the Fifth Supervisorial District, is the new chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
Rising Sun, Tracy’s substance abuse counseling center, is seeking a home where its programs can be operated. Already, 20 Tracyites have volunteered.
Tony Costa is the new president of the Western Horse and Trailer Club, which has its arena in Banta.
Apricot growers from Tracy and Brentwood gathered in the Star Café to hear about the promotional plans of Apricot Producers of California.
75 years ago — 1945
Army Pfc. Francis Penny has been transferred from England to an infantry unit in France. He reports studying the French language.
Work has started in laying 6,450 feet of iron water pipe in Parker Acres. The work started soon after residents approved annexation to the city.
Army Lt. Francis Koster of Vernalis has been slightly wounded while serving with the infantry in Germany.
100 years ago — 1920
Census workers have started canvassing Tracy neighborhoods to determine Tracy’s population.
The Pacific Cooperative League is making plans to establish a store in Tracy. The store would provide low-cost items to railroad workers.
— Tracy Press archives
