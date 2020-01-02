This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Five gang shootings, including a murder, in the past two months have caused city officials to form a new, larger antigang unit, reported City Manager Leon Churchill.
A jury has ruled in favor of the city of Tracy, which was a defendant in a wrongful firing suit filed by a city personnel department employee claiming racial discrimination.
Millennium High School students performed their version of “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”
Construction of the Tracy Transit Station at the corner of Central Avenue and Sixth Street is nearing completion, according to city officials.
West High finished the Modesto Christian High School Basketball Tournament in third place with a 69-68 win over Inglewood High of Los Angeles.
Joe Wilson, Tracy’s first full-time recreation director, has died at the age of 85. Beginning in 1952, he served as director of the Tracy District Recreation Commission and then the City of Tracy Recreation Department, establishing the first comprehensive recreation program in the Tracy area’s history before retiring after 36 years.
25 years ago — 1995
Larry Grebil, a longtime restaurant operator and former member of the Tracy City Council, died early Christmas morning. He was a partner in Tracy’s first pizza parlor, Jim Dandy’s on 11th Street, and owned Ralph’s Club at the time of his death.
Lt. Ed Whitby, a Stockton native, is the new commander of the Tracy Unit of the California Highway Patrol. He succeeds retiring Lt. Mike Root.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the John Jay Best Western Motel on Clover Road.
The Downtown Revitalization Task Force will be the key in 1995 in breathing new life into Tracy’s central core, predicts Mayor Dan Bilbrey.
Irwin and Virginia Lauppe have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a gathering in the Elks Lodge. They were married in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1944 and moved to Tracy in 1947.
50 years ago — 1970
Darrell Anthony Salles was born at 5:22 a.m. New Year’s Day at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital to be Tracy’s first baby of 1970. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Salles of Lammers Road.
Mayor Richard O. Hastie said the city needs to launch plans to build a long-needed new City Hall. (The City Hall on East 10th Street was completed in 1973.)
The abandoned Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street will soon be demolished, according to city officials.
Army Pfc. Michael Raley, 22, was slightly wounded by an exploding booby trap while serving with the Ninth Infantry Division in Vietnam.
Army 1st Lt. Wayne Summer has given thanks for the many Christmas cards he received while serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.
Petaluma Cooperative Creamery is looking at Tracy as the home of a new milk processing plant. (The plant became Leprino Foods cheese factory in 1975.)
75 years ago — 1945
Bob Hedrick is the third Hedrick brother to win the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the MVP on the Tracy High football team. Judges cited his combination of playing ability and leadership.
Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Art Stormes is home on leave after serving 18 months on a destroyer in the Atlantic. He is scheduled to be reassigned to the Pacific.
Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald are starring in “Going My Way” at the Arlon Theatre on Central Avenue.
100 years ago — 1920
Henry C. Banta, one of the original pioneers on the West Side, has died at the age of 84. Born in Missouri, he came to California in 1854 and founded the village of Banta.
Tom Wing’s place on Fourth Street was the scene of a holdup by bandits wearing masks and brandishing pistols. Close to $400 in cash was taken.
— Tracy Press archives
