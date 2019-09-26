This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Hundreds of kids, teens and their parents erected a box city at St. Bernard’s Catholic School for the annual Kids in a Box campout, which raised money for the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter.
The jobless rate in Tracy has dropped slightly to 9.9%. For San Joaquin County as a whole, the jobless rate dipped from 16% to 15.7%.
After 25 years of announcing Tracy High football games, Bill Hopman is clicking off his microphone. He continues as part-time coordinator of the Tracy Unified School District’s character education program.
Ralph and Dianne Timan have started restoring an old Southern Pacific caboose at their Critchett Road home southeast of town.
Services have been held for Manuel “Tom” Faria Jr., 88, a World War II combat veteran in the Pacific.
A strong defense provided West a 14-12 margin of victory over Freedom High of Oakley. The Tracy Bulldogs dumped Washington High of Fremont, 42-21.
25 years ago — 1994
Plans to build 1,400 homes on 266 acres owned by the Cheng family in southwest Tracy have been approved by the City Council at a higher density than first allowed. (The project became the Edgewood subdivision.)
Pumpers of water into the Delta-Mendota Canal west of town have agreed to sell water to farmers in the Plain View Water District at half the price it is sold to farmers in the Los Banos area. Controls on exporting water are being considered by district directors.
The Tracy City Council has voted to accept a plan to revitalize Tracy’s downtown.
Bids came in above the estimated $3.9 million price to build a new police station, so a new round of bidding has been authorized by the City Council.
Tracy High seniors who are semifinalists for National Merit scholarships are Sarah Pearson, Shannon Pierce and Jedediah Leachman.
50 years ago — 1969
Superior Court Judge Lawrence Drivon was keynote speaker for the Tracy United Crusade kickoff luncheon in the Tracy Inn Gold Room. Tracy’s goal is $34,000.
Mike Polzoni has been recognized at Defense Depot Tracy for 20 years’ service, and Vicki Soares received a quality-step award.
Leo Helms has opened a new 9,000-square-foot building for Helms Tractor Co. off Kasson Road east of town.
Services have been held for Agnes Lea, 76, a longtime active member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Tracy High running back Rudy “The Rocket” Mason ran for two touchdowns and gained 129 yards to lead the Bulldogs to a 21-0 whitewashing of Livermore on Peter B. Kyne Field.
Dr. Allan R. Powers, a retired Tracy physician and community leader, has died at the age of 88. Dr. Powers Park is named for him.
Tracy CHP Officers Larry Fehlhaber and Robert Bennett nabbed a fleeing Fresno murder suspect at the junction of Interstate 580 and Highway 50 (11th Street).
75 years ago — 1944
Chief Electrician’s Mate Bill Evans Sr. has returned from the South Pacific, where he served with a Navy CB (Construction Battalion) unit. He described the battle for Guadalcanal for members of the Tracy Rotary Club.
Army Lt. James S. Martin has received the Air Medal while serving as a navigator on a B-17 bomber.
Army Pvt. Wallace Anderson has returned from Europe while recovering from wounds suffered while serving with a 91st Division antitank unit on Normandy, France.
Army Pfc. Arnold van der Meer is hospitalized after being wounded while serving with an Army artillery battalion in the Pacific.
100 years ago — 1919
Members of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church have decided to hold a grand bazaar in November to raise funds to reduce the principal of the church’s debt. The three-day event will be held at the Arlington Theatre.
The Bank of Tracy has sold municipal bonds at what has been described as “a big premium.”
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.