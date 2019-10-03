10 years ago — 2009
Layoffs are now being considered for at least 67 full-time city employees as the City Council works at trimming its budget deficit to conform to a drop in income as developer fees dwindle in the face of the bursting housing bubble.
Tracy police shot and killed a dog after it attacked a woman and tore a limb off her cat.
Scott Winters of Tracy has claimed the Stockton 99 Speedway championship in the Grand American Modifieds division.
North School Principal Fred Medina trimmed his hair close to his scalp after the school’s students raised $9,500 in a school fundraiser, greatly exceeding the goal of $2,000.
25 years ago — 1994
Directors of the California Dry Bean Festival have decided to keep the annual fest in downtown Tracy in 1995. A study will be started to determine the issues in keeping the two-day event downtown or moving it elsewhere.
The Tracy Outlet Center has increased its number of stores to 15.
The Tracy Bulldogs pummeled Florin, 27-6, in Elk Grove.
A $74,000 grant from the San Joaquin County Council of Governments will fund establishment of bicycle routes throughout Tracy.
Felipe Rangel, a retired Southern Pacific employee who lived in Tracy for 70 years, has died at the age of 106.
Senior fullback Dan Marieiro has been named Bulldog of the Week for scoring two touchdowns in Tracy’s win over Florin High.
The 16 Greyhound buses that stop in Tracy each day will begin stopping at Grant Line Road and Holly Drive in the near future after moving from the present bus station at 1120 W. 11th St.
50 years ago — 1969
Two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses at Westchester Green in southwest Tracy are going at prices starting at $14,200.
The second annual Tracy Sidewalk Bazaar attracted a good-sized number of bargain hunters to downtown Tracy.
The Amador Valley Dons of Pleasanton edged Tracy’s Bulldogs, 13-6, to end Tracy’s winning streak at 12 games.
Work on the outfall pipeline has been started in the New Jerusalem Drainage District.
Members of the Tracy Airport Committee are urging the City Council to keep Tracy Municipal Airport in its current location, but also maintain the New Jerusalem Airport as an auxiliary landing site.
Construction of the 14-mile North Tracy Bypass (Interstate 205) is half-complete, state highway engineers have reported. The Gordon H. Ball Construction Co. of Danville is working on that leg of the Tracy freeway triangle (as it did on two others).
75 years ago — 1944
The way has been cleared to start circulation of a petition seeking annexation of Parker Acres, located north of Eaton Avenue, according to C.E. “Pete” Ritter, chairman of the committee backing the ballot measure.
Construction of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory on 73 acres east of the Holly spur railroad line at 11th Street is ready to begin, according to G.F. Mason, Heinz West Coast manufacturing manager.
Lorin Jolley is manager of the new Jolley’s Jewelry Store on Central Avenue. (Jolley later became Tracy’s mayor.)
A Tracy High unit of California High School Cadets is training under the leadership of Lt. H.O. Gregson.
100 years ago — 1919
The homecoming celebration for returning veterans of World War I has been described as “the biggest event ever held on the West Side.”
The Tracy Tigers blasted the Columbia Steel Co. baseball team of Pittsburg, 13-0.
— Tracy Press archives
