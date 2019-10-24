10 years ago — 2009
Stephanie Burrell’s son, Sammy, who weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces at birth, has grown into a healthy child. His experience has encouraged his mother to bring the March of Dimes’ March for Babies Relay to Tracy.
Ground has been broken to signal the start of construction of Questa School in Mountain House.
The county has started a campaign to lure a Veterans Affairs clinic to French Camp. (The project has been approved, and construction is beginning soon.)
The Home Depot distribution center will soon open its doors, promising 200 full-time jobs to operate the 640,000- square-foot facility on East Pescadero Avenue.
After a 15-year drought, Tracy High’s Bulldogs defeated Lincoln’s Trojans, 37-21, in Stockton.
25 years ago — 1994
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District have approved the proposed unification of the elementary and high school districts, assuring a public vote on the issue.
Plans are beginning to take shape for the Dec. 17 Tracy Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Gala. Tracy’s citizens of the year will be honored at the event in Tracy Community Center.
City Council candidate David Perry believes the current council members care more about what developers want than do citizens of Tracy.
Tracy High School’s student newspaper, The Scholar & Athlete, has earned a coveted All-American rating from the National Scholastic Press Association.
Michelle Betts and Dan Marieiro reigned as queen and king of Tracy High homecoming.
50 years ago — 1969
The possibility of Tracy being on one of the main lines of the proposed California high-speed rail system is being discussed in Sacramento.
Members of a panel discussing local taxation were Vice Mayor Travis Foster, Tracy High board president Ernest Makino and Tracy Elementary board president Melville Jacobson.
The Tracy High Bulldogs were upset by Los Banos, 20-16. The Bulldogs made it as far as the Los Banos one-yard-line for what would have been the winning touchdown.
Bank of America has purchased the vacant P&X Foods building at the northwest corner of 10th and B streets. The bank plans to move its Tracy branch into the remodeled 28,000-square-foot building.
Tracy Press sports editor Larry Minner walked into the middle of an armed robbery at Pete’s Liquors on 11th Street. Two robbers, one holding a handgun, relieved Minner of $15.
75 years ago — 1944
Army Pfc. John Benge of Tracy was wounded in action in Italy. He serves with a U.S. Army infantry unit.
Army Lt. Lyle McKinney has returned home after completing 33 bombing missions over Europe as a B-17 navigator. He has earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.
After the War Production Board partially lifted restrictions on the sale of lumber, more building material is available at Good Lumber Co. on West 11th Street.
100 years ago — 1919
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District plan to ask voters to approve bonds to finance two new schools. (The schools became South and West Park.)
Tracyite George Good is a candidate for junior warden of Odd Fellows in California.
— Tracy Press archives
