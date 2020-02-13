This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
A number of Tracy people working at the New United Motor Manufacturing Inc. auto assembly plant in Fremont are protesting closure of the Nummi facility.
Two men made off with all the money after assaulting the lone cashier at the Dandy Dogs on Clover Road.
West Valley Bowl is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its opening as Tracy Bowl in 1960. Larry Gentry is one of the longtime bowlers who remember the opening.
Benton Hobson, a 2008 graduate of Millennium High School, is leaving for Chile on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A number of Mountain House residents report they are “just hanging on” in an effort to not lose their homes to foreclosures.
25 years ago — 1995
A series of storms have put a damper on hopes of bumper tree crops in the Tracy area.
Operators of Chinese restaurants in Tracy are celebrating Chinese New Year —“the Year of the Boar.”
Tracy High’s student newspaper, Scholar & Athlete, has again been named one of the top student publications in the U.S. S&A adviser Wayne Thallander has been named “Adviser of the Year.”
Tracy Sister City Association members are working at adding a second city, Velas in the Azores, to the program. Memuro, Japan, is already involved.
Rita Ng topped Tracy High participants in the San Joaquin County Academic Decathlon; the team finished fourth.
Junior point guard Anthony Cooper has led West’s basketball team to an 8-1 record in the Valley Oak League.
50 years ago — 1970
Services have been held for Merrill F. West, 62, a prominent farmer and community leader who died after an extended illness. He served 11 years as a trustee of the Tracy Joint Union High School District. (Merrill F. West High School is named for him.)
William Adams, a former Tracy mayor, has filed papers to seek a seat on the City Council.
Lonnie Slayter has been installed as president of the Tracy Board of Realtors. He succeeds W.T. “Bill” Jordan.
Tracy has been allocated 150 leased-housing units by the federal Housing and Urban Development department.
Marine Corps Pvt. Robert M. Gomez of Tracy has been wounded in action in Vietnam.
Terry Brown, a member of the Jefferson 4-H Club, has been named a 4-H All-Star in San Joaquin County.
75 years ago — 1945
George Thompson has been named Tracy-area dealer for Dodge cars and trucks.
Mary Silveira and George Pacheco, both natives of the Azores, and Annie Stuit, from the Netherlands, have passed a test to become American citizens.
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William E. Edwards has returned home after serving a year in the Mediterranean theatre of operations as a B-24 bomber tail gunner in 150 combat missions.
100 years ago — 1920
The drought situation is getting serious, local farmers have reported. Many acres in the Tracy area depend on winter rains for their grain crops.
The influenza epidemic, which has returned to Tracy, has claimed the life of Norvin Ahrendes, who died at the age of 24.
— Tracy Press archives
