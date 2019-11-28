This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
The family of Clayton “Cotton” Riggins has upped the reward offered to anyone whose information leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Riggins in his West Carlton Way home. (Tracy police closed the case in November 2018, saying DNA evidence showed that the killer was Riggins’ cousin James Mason, who died in a traffic accident in 2015.)
City staffers are working at coming up with reductions of what is called the million-dollar “subsidy” for the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
The Tracy High Bulldogs blasted past Enochs High of Modesto, 55-24, to reach the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs.
Steve Lopez, the first football coach at West High, is retiring after coaching Wolf Pack teams for 17 years.
A section of Fine Park bordering Franklin Avenue, near Tracy High School, has been chosen as the site of a new community garden.
Planned Parenthood has opened its Tracy Mar Monte facility on Tracy Boulevard.
Services have been held for James P. “Jim” Campbell, 52, a lifelong Tracy resident who was a standout baseball player and coach at Tracy High School.
25 years ago —1994
Services have been held for Ruth Bolton, 69, who had been administrator at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital for 22 years before retiring.
Annexation of 245 acres in southeast Tracy has been put on hold after the matter was sent to LAFCo for further study. The property is on both sides of MacArthur Drive.
State Sen. Patrick Johnson visited Tracy High’s Ag Science Academy and liked what he saw, praising the quality of the program.
Former Tracy automobile dealer Joe Castro has died in Modesto at the age of 81.
A ribbon-cutting signaled the opening of the Tracy Outlet Center in the northeast corner of town. Cheryl McArthur of the McArthur-Glen Development Co. cut the ribbon along with Mayor Clyde Bland.
50 years ago — 1969
School buses will continue to carry students to and from Westchester Green homes and South School after school trustees denied a request from home developer Jim Messenger to send the students elsewhere.
Joe and Rose Sanguinetti of Banta have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 9, 1919, in Stockton.
Eugene Souza and Tony Zaragoza share the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as most valuable players on the Tracy High football team.
Ernest H. “Blackie” Black has retired from the city’s utilities department after 24 years. During World War II, he carried mail from the Tracy Post Office to the prisoner of war interrogation center at Byron Hot Springs.
The Community Action Council of San Joaquin County has cut off funds for the Larch-Clover Community Center, which has been closed.
75 years ago — 1944
Army 1st Lt. William Cannon of Tracy has been reported as missing in action while serving as a navigator aboard U.S. bombers and reconnaissance planes in Europe.
Also missing in action is Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Jack Corbett, who has served aboard U.S. Navy ships in the Pacific.
Margaret Phillips of Tracy has qualified to join the Women Airforce Service Pilots after completing training in Sweetwater, Texas.
100 years ago — 1919
A.B. Arleigh has come from Honolulu, Hawaii, to be the majority owner of the Bank of Tracy. O.H. Root will continue as the bank’s cashier.
Members of the Stockton Moose Lodge are starting a campaign to establish a Moose Lodge in Tracy.
A suspect in a San Francisco murder case was removed by officers from a Southern Pacific train that had stopped in Tracy to take on water for the train’s steam engine.
— Tracy Press archives
