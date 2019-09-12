This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
The city is adding stop signs and speed bumps in an effort to slow down traffic and prevent collisions.
The Tracy City Council has selected the Ellis residential development as the site for an aquatics park.
Former City Manager Dan Hobbs is seeking a loan extension to better pay off the $550,000 the city loaned him to buy a house when he came to Tracy.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of Melissa Huckaby, 28, accused of killing 8-year-old Tracy girl Sandra Cantu.
The San Ramon Valley Wolves dusted the West High Wolf Pack, 30-6, in the Pack’s opening game of the 2009 season.
Madeline Freseman, 12, has been crowned Bean Queen of the 2009 Tracy Bean Festival. Brittany Cuevas, 12, is Bean Princess. The festival drew about 30,000 people to downtown Tracy during its two-day run.
25 years ago — 1994
The H.J. Heinz Co. factory has reached the halfway point in processing this year’s bumper crop of canning tomatoes, according to Pat Rogers, Heinz West Coast factory manager.
Robert Rivas, first director of the Guadalupe Center of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy, has announced he is leaving at the end of the month to return to graduate school in urban planning.
The Mi Ranchito Saints took an 11-inning, 7-6 win over Club Mexico in Stockton to gain the finals of the California Mexican Baseball League.
Mello-Roos bonds totaling $1.2 million are being sold to finance construction of portable classrooms at West High.
The first stores are opening at the Tracy Outlet Center off Paradise Road.
50 years ago — 1969
George Shafer, a key U.S. Bureau of Reclamation employee here for more than 20 years, is retiring. He was head of the electro-mechanical branch at the Tracy Pumping Plant.
Alvin J. “Vic” Harris, who was a Tracy resident while serving as a counselor at Deuel Vocational Institution, will teach occupational therapy at Green River College in Auburn, Washington.
Larry’s Pizza bested The Lair in two games of the Tracy A Division softball league to win the title. Cedric Trujillo’s three-run homer in the first game sent the pizza guys on their way.
Jim Cadle has been named juvenile officer of the Tracy Police Department. He started with TPD as a clerk in 1960 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. (He later became a superior court judge.)
75 years ago — 1944
H. Lee Ross has been named the new director of the citywide recreation program. He succeeds Capt Dezarn, who was forced to resign because of illness.
A pig that escaped from the back of a truck and was found wandering along Central Avenue was finally corralled in the backyard of the McCarthy House on 12th Street.
The promise of “plenty of good entertainment” attracted a good-sized crowd to the annual Wildlife Stag on Oak Island north of town.
Army Pfc. David Mammen has returned from 32 months of duty with the Army Air Forces in the South Pacific.
100 years ago — 1919
A building permit has been awarded for the $35,000 Bank of Tracy building and adjacent storefronts at the corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue.
An increase of 40 students from last year has brought the elementary school’s attendance above 300 on the opening day of school.
A parade from City Hall to the Arlington Theatre kicked off Tracy’s first Labor Day celebration.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.