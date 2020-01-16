This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago —2010
Labor contract negotiations between Teamsters and Leprino Foods have been derailed by a stalemate over insurance coverage.
Services have been held for Robert L. Williams, 85, a retired certified public accountant who was one of the founding directors of West Side Bank.
Former Tracy High basketball and baseball standout Greg “Hot Rod” Reed was presented with a “Bulldog Pride” shirt and jacket at halftime of a basketball game in Swenson Gym.
Phillip Franklyn Fleisig, a member of a pioneer Tracy family and a former feed store owner, has died at the age of 92.
25 years ago —1995
The pace of homebuilding in Tracy declined 35% in 1994, when building permits for 386 single-family homes were issued, compared with 595 in 1993.
Trustees of the Tracy High and Tracy Elementary school districts are pondering when voters of the district will go to the polls to decide the fate of a school unification measure.
Former Tracy Mayor Bob Monagan is the new president of the board of directors of Sacramento-based Sutter Health System.
Virginia Camacho-Nickles of Stockton has been named the new executive director of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
50 years ago — 1970
After 25 years, Tracy butcher Fred Toal has received the Purple Heart medal he received as a combat-wounded Marine in the Pacific during World War II.
The Tracy Press has installed a new computer typesetting system to work in conjunction with paste-up of pages.
Nineteen people were killed in Tracy-area vehicle accidents during 1969, according to the California Highway Patrol. There were three more fatalities than in 1968.
The Tracy High boys basketball team trimmed Manteca, 80-73. Scooter Longmire and Arthur Jones each pumped in 25 points.
Superintendent James French has advised trustees to eliminate seventh-period classes to save money and trim staff.
The Tracy Rotary Club celebrated its 40th birthday with a special dinner meeting in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
75 years ago — 1945
H.J. “Jack” Heinz II visited Tracy while on a West Coast trip to inspect the 73-acre site purchased by Heinz for a new Tracy factory.
Burglars grabbed five cases of whiskey from the 61 Club on West 11th St.
Frank Likins has sold his meat processing plant on Grant Line Road to Archie Corbari of Tracy and a Stockton partner.
Army Staff Sgt. Crane Ferguson is home on leave after serving as a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber in the Pacific. He has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters.
100 years ago — 1920
A delegation of business leaders from Tracy spoke to the California Highway Commission about the need for highway construction projects in the Tracy area.
The Naglee-Burk Dairymen’s Association has arranged to have its milk taken to San Francisco by trucks instead of by trains.
— Tracy Press archives
