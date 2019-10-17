10 years ago — 2009
The first storm of the fall season dropped nearly an inch of rain on Tracy and blew down branches and trees.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies from outside Sacramento bombed the West High Wolf Pack, 40-0, at Steve Lopez Stadium.
Services were held for Freda Wampler, 94, a Tracy resident for 57 years and former teacher.
Food, dancing and music were featured at the Tracy Multi-Cultural Festival at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Three known gang members have been arraigned on multiple charges related to a shooting in front of an 11th Street restaurant and nightclub that killed one person and injured six others.
25 years ago — 1994
A representative of the American Jewish Congress has criticized the Tracy City Council for having pre-meeting prayers said only by Christian pastors.
Construction has been started on the baseball and softball fields at West High School. The work is sponsored by Tracy Babe Ruth.
Candidates for mayor and City Council sparred verbally during a candidates’ night at Poet-Christian School sponsored by the Tracy Press.
Beans and peas are the principal vegetables in the Spatafore family’s U-pick fields at the Country Place near Interstate 205 and Patterson Pass Road.
Steve Fulkerson has started a two-year Mormon mission in Missouri.
The Tracy High Bulldogs dumped Edison’s Vikings, 42-15, on Peter B. Kyne Field for the Bulldogs’ second win in the San Joaquin Athletic Association.
50 years ago — 1969
Bert Bacchetti, a veteran trustee of the Naglee School District, has been elected the first president of the newly formed Delta Island School District’s board of trustees.
Tracy High graduate Pat Lapsys is a starting linebacker for the U.S. Air Force Academy freshman football team.
New homes in the Westchester Green subdivision in southwest Tracy are going at prices between $14,200 and $19,950.
City firefighters have accepted a 13.5% pay increase over six years offered by the City Council.
One in six Tracy High students responding to a survey have reported smoking marijuana.
Louie Villalovoz Sr. is marking 20 years as a member of the “chain gang” that measures first downs on the sidelines of Tracy High football games.
75 years ago — 1944
Marine Pfc. Bernard Elissagaray has returned home from the Pacific and is continuing to recover from combat wounds at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland.
Ralph Sipe is home from U.S. Navy duty in the South Pacific. He is back on his job with the Southern Pacific.
Petitions carrying the names of 201 registered voters have been presented to the city clerk asking the City Council to set a date for an election to annex Parker Acres (north of Eaton Avenue).
100 years ago — 1919
The city has agreed to license the sale of 2/3/4 percent-alcohol beer at three restaurants. (A judge ruled that beer of that strength is not intoxicating.)
The 800 acres of alfalfa sold recently by Louis Titus of Whitehall Estates will be subdivided.
— Tracy Press archives
